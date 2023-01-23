Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time.

Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’ ankle sprain “isn’t quite as bad” as the one the former MVP suffered in Kansas City’s Week 1 game against the Jaguars back in 2019.

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: "He's going to play. That's his mindset." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 23, 2023

Andy Reid said he thinks Patrick Mahomes' right high-ankle sprain "isn't quite as bad as that one" the quarterback sustained on opening day against the Jaguars in 2019. Mahomes played the following week, throwing 4 touchdown passes in a win over the Raiders. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 23, 2023

Mahomes played the following week after injuring his ankle in 2019. He threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a road win over the Raiders. If this injury is less severe than that one, the Chiefs should not have much to worry about.

It sounds like Tony Romo’s fear about Mahomes will not be realized.