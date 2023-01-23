 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 23, 2023

Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship

January 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Patrick Mahomes in a headband

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time.

Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’ ankle sprain “isn’t quite as bad” as the one the former MVP suffered in Kansas City’s Week 1 game against the Jaguars back in 2019.

Mahomes played the following week after injuring his ankle in 2019. He threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a road win over the Raiders. If this injury is less severe than that one, the Chiefs should not have much to worry about.

It sounds like Tony Romo’s fear about Mahomes will not be realized.

Article Tags

Kansas City ChiefsNFL Playoffs 2022Patrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus