Andy Reid released from hospital following health scare

Andy Reid was taken to the hospital following his Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but fortunately the coach is already prepared to return to work.

Reid was released from the hospital on Monday after being held overnight for tests. The Chiefs said in a statement that he is in “good spirits.” Reid is expected to return to work either later on Monday or Tuesday morning.

#Chiefs say Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and "is in good spirits." Could come back to the office later today or tomorrow — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 27, 2021

That is certainly positive news.

Reid, 63, was admitted to the hospital for precautionary reasons after he experienced dehydration, according to multiple reports. He is also said to have had heart palpitations.

The Chiefs are likely breathing a collective sigh of relief. It sounds like Reid will be cleared to coach when Kansas City takes on his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 4.