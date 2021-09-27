Report: Andy Reid had heart palpitations

Andy Reid was taken to the hospital after his Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

All reports suggested that Reid was being taken to the hospital as a precaution. Chiefs players were told that Reid was expected to be fine. But now we have some more information about his issue.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX overtime after the Rams-Bucs game that Reid had heart palpitations. The writing on the graphic accompanying Glazer’s report said Reid had chest pains.

The 63-year-old head coach is in his ninth season as Kansas City’s head coach. He has never had a losing season in Kansas City, though his team is 1-2 through three weeks this year.

One of Reid’s top players expressed his concern over the situation on Twitter.