Andy Reid wants T.O., Donovan McNabb to end their beef

As Andy Reid prepares to coach in his third Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs coach reflected a bit on two of the players who helped him reach his first.

Reid talked about Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, the two key players on the Philadelphia Eagles team that fell short 24-21 against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The two ex-teammates have been in a war of words for years, and while Reid may have reason to hold a grudge, he isn’t going to do it.

“I try to remember the good times,” Reid said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “There were so many good times. I focus on that. Things happen in this business, man. I’m not a grudge holder. I’ve never been that way. I’ve talked with (Owens) and I’m close with Donovan, I’m close with him and my wish would be that those two bring it back together.”

Owens and McNabb have feuded infamously for a good decade and a half now. McNabb has accused Owens of being behind the breakup of that team, while Owens has taken shots at McNabb as recently as this week. It doesn’t seem like those two are at all close to patching things up.

That said, Owens has long spoken of his fondness for Reid and how much he enjoyed playing for him. If anyone can bring the two back together, maybe it’s their former coach. Don’t count on it, though.