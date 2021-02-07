Terrell Owens takes shot at Donovan McNabb

Terrell Owens just loves taking shots at Donovan McNabb.

T.O. sent an unsolicited tweet on Saturday night aimed at McNabb. Owens seemed to recount the time before Super Bowl XXXIX he told former teammate Freddie Mitchell to make sure McNabb wasn’t out drinking.

Hey @FMitchell84, can you make sure our QB isn’t out drinking? We have a big game tomorrow. #XXXIXmemories — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 7, 2021

Owens, McNabb and Mitchell were teammates on the Eagles, who lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl during the 2004 season.

Owens has been on a warpath when it comes to McNabb. He recently bashed his former quarterback and said McNabb was out drinking the night before their Eagles lost the big game. Owens speculated that McNabb drinking could have contributed to the quarterback throwing up in the huddle during the game.

It’s awfully petty of Owens to bring the matter back up the night before the Bucs and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl. But Owens has always been petty, so this shouldn’t surprise us.