Andy Reid hints at torn Achilles tendon for Eric Fisher

January 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eric Fisher achilles tendon

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, but they may be without one of their top offensive linemen.

Eric Fisher suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He went down while pass protecting for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fisher was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after getting injured.

Following KC’s 38-24 win over the Bills, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it didn’t look too good for Fisher.

With Fisher out, the Chiefs will likely play Mike Remmers at left tackle.

