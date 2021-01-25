Andy Reid hints at torn Achilles tendon for Eric Fisher

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, but they may be without one of their top offensive linemen.

Eric Fisher suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He went down while pass protecting for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

I am worried about an Achilles rupture on this play for starting Kansas City Chiefs LT Eric Fisher which would be a HUGE loss. Cannot exclude calf strain based on only one view but I am very worried about Achilles #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/G7onbL7AGc — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) January 25, 2021

Fisher was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after getting injured.

Following KC’s 38-24 win over the Bills, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it didn’t look too good for Fisher.

Reid on Eric Fisher: "It doesn't look too good with his Achilles." — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 25, 2021

With Fisher out, the Chiefs will likely play Mike Remmers at left tackle.