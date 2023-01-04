Amazing angle of Aidan Hutchinson interception emerges

Aidan Hutchinson has had an impressive rookie season for the Detroit Lions, which has been highlighted by three interceptions. Hutchinson’s most recent interception was his most impressive.

Detroit beat Chicago 41-10 in Week 17 to improve to 8-8. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with 17 seconds left in the half to go up 24-10. The kickoff took 10 seconds, and then the Bears ran one play with seven seconds left.

On the play, Hutchinson, a defensive end, came out of nowhere to intercept a Justin Fields pass.

That video, which was aired by FOX, doesn’t capture what made the interception so cool.

A different video recorded by Hutchinson’s sister, Mia, was shared on Twitter by Mike McCartney. That video shows Hutchinson was tucked away along the sideline to protect against a Justin Fields pass that might set up a field goal attempt. Hutchinson read Fields’ movement and came out of nowhere to intercept the pass.

That was very cool and showed some great awareness from Hutchinson.

The rookie No. 2 pick has 48 tackles and 7.5 sacks this season. He is living up to his high draft pick status.