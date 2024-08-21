Anthony Richardson harshly taunted by Bengals during rough joint practice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a pretty rough time of it during Wednesday’s joint practice against Cincinnati, and Bengals players really let him have it.

Richardson struggled to find open receivers during Wednesday’s practice, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. At one point, Richardson tried to run the ball — a rather pointless effort for a quarterback in a joint practice. On another snap, Richardson threw an interception while trying to force a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill taunted Richardson by urging him to “throw the ball, bro.” Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt even mockingly asked Colts fans at the practice if “all (Richardson) does is run.”

“He’s just throwing to spots,” Bengals safety Geno Stone added. “He doesn’t see his receivers.”

Richardson has received relatively good reviews during camp, so it’s entirely possible he simply had a bad practice. Either way, the Bengals defense was really letting him have it.

Not too long ago, Richardson suggested that he found playing in the NFL to be easier than college. The Bengals may well have heard that and wanted to make a point.