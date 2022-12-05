Anthony Richardson announces NFL Draft decision

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has announced his NFL Draft plans.

Richardson issued a statement on social media Monday confirming his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Gator quarterback also said he would not play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon State.

Richardson is coming off a sophomore season that saw him throw 17 touchdown passes and rush for nine scores. The dual-threat quarterback has the type of skill-set that really intrigues NFL scouts, though he has yet to show the sort of consistency that would make him look like a slam-dunk prospect.

The sophomore quarterback did not exactly end his career on a high note, as he noted when brushing aside draft questions before. He will now have the offseason to convince NFL teams that he is worth using a first-round pick on.