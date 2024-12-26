Anthony Richardson dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Week 17

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has some work to do in order to play Sunday, as he is dealing with multiple injuries.

Richardson is set to miss practice Thursday as he deals with injuries to both his back and foot. A source told Stephen Holder of ESPN, however, that the team remains optimistic about Richardson being able to play Sunday.

The Colts had also said Richardson would not have been able to participate in Wednesday’s practice had one taken place.

The Colts are still technically alive in the playoff race, though it would require a miraculous set of circumstances for them to make it. They face the New York Giants on Sunday, a winnable game for them even if Joe Flacco is pressed into starting duty. Even if Richardson shows continued improvement, one has to wonder if playing him is worth the risk in a game that is increasingly unlikely to matter when it comes to saving the Colts’ season.

Richardson was benched earlier in the season, but got the job back when Flacco failed to do much better than he had. He has remained quite inconsistent, and the Colts won last Sunday despite Richardson throwing just 11 passes in the game. He has just eight passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season, though he has also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.