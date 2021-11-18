Antonio Brown accused of using fake COVID vaccine card

Antonio Brown is known for making headlines for a variety of reasons, and the latest may or may not shock you.

Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card so he could avoid having to follow the NFL’s COVID protocols. Ruiz provided a screenshot that he claims shows Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, asking him in a text message to try to obtain a fake Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

Moreau allegedly texted Ruiz, “Can you get the COVID cards?” She specified that Brown wanted the J&J card because only one dose of the J&J vaccine is needed, which would require less counterfeit paperwork. Moreau said Brown was willing to pay Ruiz $500 for the card, and he responded that he would try to get one.

Ruiz, who had a falling out with Brown over a supposed unpaid debt of $10,000, says Brown was worried about the potential negative effects of getting vaccinated. Ruiz claims he was unable to get a fake vaccination card for Brown but that Brown eventually found one and purchased one for himself and Moreau. Ruiz says Brown showed him the cards days before Bucs training camp.

That same night, Ruiz says Tom Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero came to Brown’s house to help Brown with his rehab from a knee injury. Ruiz claims Guerrero often took photos of players’ vaccine cards and sent them to the Bucs’ head trainer to document the list of vaccinated players as quickly as possible. Guerrero took a photo of Brown’s card, but Ruiz says he does not believe Guerrero knew it was fake.

Sean Burstyn, Brown’s attorney, told the Tampa Bay Times that the veteran wide receiver is vaccinated and never used a counterfeit card.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Burstyn said. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.”

There were some questions last year about whether the Bucs held workouts when they shouldn’t have amid the pandemic.

The source obviously needs to be considered, as Ruiz and Brown clearly are not on good terms. Then again, Brown hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt.

Ruiz is not the first chef with whom Brown has had an issue.