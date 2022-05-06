Antonio Brown blasts Colin Kaepernick for being phony

Colin Kaepernick is attempting to make an NFL comeback despite not appearing in a game since 2016, and Antonio Brown is among those who feel the quarterback should not bother.

Brown sat down for an interview with Naji of “Cigar Talk” that aired on Friday, and he was asked about Kapernick’s comeback attempt. He unloaded on the former San Francisco 49er for reaching a settlement with the NFL in his collusion lawsuit a few years ago. Brown said that and Kaepernick’s endorsement with Nike are reasons people should stop feeling sorry for the QB.

“He took a deal,” Brown said. “We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F— outta here,” Brown said, via TMZ. “Man, you on f—ing Nike, man. F— outta here.”

Brown added that he does not believe Kaepernick truly wants to play football. He also said Kaepernick’s game is “trash” and questioned what Kap has actually done for the community.

“You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside,” Brown said. “We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain’t even (fans of) Kaepernick.”

Many have questioned whether Kaepernick truly wants to play in the NFL again. It makes sense that he has not drawn serious interest from teams, even if he is open to a new role.

Kaepernick is 34 and has not played in years. His mobility was his best asset when he did play. If he was a good enough player to begin with, teams would have gladly overlooked all the media attention that would have come along with signing him. There is no reason to expect anyone to do that more than five years later.