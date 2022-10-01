Antonio Brown accused of exposing himself to woman in hotel pool in Dubai

Antonio Brown is accused of committing some gross behavior while on a trip to the United Arab Emirates during the spring.

The New York Post on Saturday published a story in which they made numerous accusations about inappropriate behavior Brown committed during the trip. Their story includes screenshots from videos they observed to write their story.

Video: Antonio Brown exposes himself to stunned guests in a hotel pool https://t.co/oG8G8fKmIQ pic.twitter.com/lgeSMgpjYp — Page Six (@PageSix) October 1, 2022

According to the story, Brown pulled out his penis in front of a blond woman and other hotel guests while he was in a swimming pool at a luxury hotel in Dubai on May 14. Brown also allegedly shoved his bare butt in the woman’s face a few times — all in front of other hotel guests who were at the pool.

Brown reportedly had just met the woman. She exited the pool and apparently complained about the incident. Brown reportedly was asked to leave the hotel.

The former NFL wide receiver was in Dubai to perform during Floyd Mayweather’s ring entrance for a boxing exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to his antics in the pool, Brown reportedly violated dress code customs by showing off his bare chest, and by allegedly smoking marijuana in his room.

In 2019, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from two different women. One of the women accused Brown of sexually assaulting her in one incident, and exposing himself to her in another incident.

Brown has not played in the NFL since his infamous undressing incident last season with the Buccaneers. He is trying to have a career as a rapper now.