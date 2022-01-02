Video: Antonio Brown strips off uniform, leaves field in epic meltdown

Antonio Brown threw what appeared to be an unprecedented temper tantrum during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

With the Bucs trailing in the second half, Brown stripped off his jersey, pads and undershirt and walked off to the locker room shirtless. He threw some of his clothing to the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

Brown then ran across the field while the teams were still playing and stood in the end zone pumping up the crowd.

Antonio Brown just took off his helmet, his shoulder pads and then threw his undershirt into the crowd. He also then tried to pump up the opposing team's crowd while shirtless. Guessing he won't be returning to the game. #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/2wP6uMGS8k — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 2, 2022

The FOX broadcast said Brown was upset over something on the sideline. Teammates Mike Evans and OJ Howard tried to convince him to keep his uniform on, but Brown ignored everyone and continued on his way. You can see a different view of the meltdown below:

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Tampa Bay was trailing 24-10 at the time. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before he left.

It’s unclear what set Brown off, but it would not be a surprise if his NFL career is over. The Bucs gave him a chance by signing him last year despite his numerous off-field issues. Brown was then suspended this year for three games after the NFL determined that he turned in a fake COVID vaccination card.

Brown, 33, recently blamed the media for all the negative headlines about him. We can’t imagine he will find a way to remedy this situation. He may have just quit football altogether.