 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 2, 2022

Video: Antonio Brown strips off uniform, leaves field in epic meltdown

January 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Antonio Brown strips and leaves a game

Antonio Brown threw what appeared to be an unprecedented temper tantrum during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

With the Bucs trailing in the second half, Brown stripped off his jersey, pads and undershirt and walked off to the locker room shirtless. He threw some of his clothing to the fans at MetLife Stadium.

Brown then ran across the field while the teams were still playing and stood in the end zone pumping up the crowd.

The FOX broadcast said Brown was upset over something on the sideline. Teammates Mike Evans and OJ Howard tried to convince him to keep his uniform on, but Brown ignored everyone and continued on his way. You can see a different view of the meltdown below:

Tampa Bay was trailing 24-10 at the time. Brown had three catches for 26 yards before he left.

It’s unclear what set Brown off, but it would not be a surprise if his NFL career is over. The Bucs gave him a chance by signing him last year despite his numerous off-field issues. Brown was then suspended this year for three games after the NFL determined that he turned in a fake COVID vaccination card.

Brown, 33, recently blamed the media for all the negative headlines about him. We can’t imagine he will find a way to remedy this situation. He may have just quit football altogether.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus