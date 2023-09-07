Antonio Brown gave away his pants, cell phone to FSU student

A Florida State student ended up with quite the souvenir on Wednesday night.

Brown performed on stage at a venue in Tallahassee on Wednesday night. He shared several clips from the evening to his Instagram Story. The clips showed Brown surrounded by what appeared to be college-like students at a bar with a stage and TVs.

It appears that after performing, Brown went out to the street and took off his pants, which he threw into a crowd before going into a car to drive away. The odd thing is Brown may have forgotten to remove the contents of his pockets before throwing away his pants, which resulted in an FSU student ending up with the former wide receiver’s cell phone.

You can see some video of the pants toss and the person with the phone, but beware of the profanity.

This guy somehow wound up with Antonio Brown’s pants and cell phone after a night out (Via ig: presleytrento_ / loganwebb._) pic.twitter.com/Tmdu5Sn3J6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 7, 2023

That is one heck of a souvenir. And, yes, Brown was asking for his phone back on Thursday.

Where my 📱 @ — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2023

Brown is now promoting a new saying called “CTE.” That’s an acronym for “catch the energy,” not the brain condition some football players develop.

Brown’s a clever fellow.