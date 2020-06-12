Antonio Brown pleads no contest to felony charge in moving truck driver incident

Antonio Brown on Friday pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge stemming from an incident in which he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver, and the free agent wide receiver was able to avoid jail time.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was given a two-year probation, 100 hours of community service and a mandatory psychological evaluation. Brown’s attorney said the case was a civil dispute that was overcharged from the outset.

Antonio Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, says this was a civil dispute that led to an overcharged case. This would have been settled earlier if not for covid-19. Brown is pursuing an NFL return. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 12, 2020

The incident took place in January, when Brown and his trainer were accused of attacking a moving truck driver over a payment dispute when the driver was delivering furniture from California to Brown’s home in Florida. Brown initially did not cooperate with police, which led to an arrest warrant being issued.

Brown allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck after the driver demanded a $4,000 payment upon arrival. That eventually led to an argument, and Brown and his trainer were accused of assaulting the driver. You can read more details from the incident here.

Brown is still hoping a team signs him for the 2020 season, though the NFL has yet to announce any disciplinary action against him from his numerous off-field incidents.