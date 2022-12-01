Antonio Brown refused to come out of house to be served warrant

A warrant was issued on Thursday for Antonio Brown’s arrest, but the former NFL star did not cooperate when police attempted to take him into custody.

Police arrived at Brown’s home in South Tampa on Thursday and attempted to serve a warrant that stems from an alleged domestic violence incident. According to multiple reports, Brown refused to come out of his home. Officers eventually left.

#BREAKING: @TampaPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant on former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown at his South Tampa home for domestic violence. He refused to come out. Police have since left without him. He is believed to still be in the house. See quoted tweet for accusations. https://t.co/duF3pfNook pic.twitter.com/17dtOAOtvf — Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 (@AaronMesmer) December 1, 2022

Brown was accused of locking the mother of his children out of the family’s home. The woman says Brown tossed her belongings outside, threatened to shoot her, and threw a shoe at her.

#DEVELOPING: Former Buc WR Antonio Brown accused of domestic violence. According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused @TampaPD request to come out. https://t.co/gic8WMdAtV pic.twitter.com/nHnHqKwGPf — Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 (@AaronMesmer) December 1, 2022

ABCActionNews in Tampa reports that police used a megaphone to order Brown to come out of his home. The 34-year-old allegedly locked all of the doors and windows and refused. Police said Brown offered to let the children go inside the home but that they “did not want to go inside because they were afraid of their dad when he gets in these destructive moods.”

Brown also placed an informal eviction notice on the door and said the mother of his children had no right to be there. The woman eventually left with the children and was advised by police to find somewhere to stay so the situation did not escalate further.

This is not the first time Brown has been in trouble with the law. It also is not the first time he refused to cooperate with police prior to being arrested.