Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message

Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did.

Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.

“That resilience will be tested every day. Don’t give in. You can handle it,” Brady wrote, assuming the screenshot was not altered in any way. “And when you aren’t feeling great, call me! We can do anything. And will always rise above our doubters and naysayers because we always have.”

You can see the full message below:

Photo: Antonio Brown has released private DMs from Tom Brady. It's not the first time @AB84 has done this, while he's trying to paint Brady in a bad light, these DMs actually show Brady attempting to help Brown as a friend. "When you aren't feeling great, call me!" pic.twitter.com/46PZnKPwjD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2022

After Brown’s post went viral, he sent an odd tweet that seemed to deny that he shared the screenshot.

I @AB84 denied for record and on record that “Antonio Brown Releases Another Private Message From Tom Brady” hard proof demand for record and on record under penalty of perjury and 18 U.S. Code § 1001. — AB (@AB84) December 24, 2022

“I @AB84 denied for record and on record that ‘Antonio Brown Releases Another Private Message From Tom Brady’ hard proof demand for record and on record under penalty of perjury and 18 U.S. Code § 1001,” Brown tweeted.

As usual, Brown was just seeking attention. If he was trying to make Brady look bad by sharing the message, his plan backfired. Brown got a similar reaction when he shared a supposed text message Brady sent him last month.

Brown has been trying to get a rise out of Brady for quite a while now. He was also blatantly disrespectful to Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was going through his divorce. Brady has not acknowledged any of it and probably never will.