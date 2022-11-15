Antonio Brown shares supposed text message he got from Tom Brady

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an abrupt end when he had a meltdown on the field last season, but it appears there were concerns about his commitment to the team long before that.

Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Monday that purportedly showed a lengthy text message he received from Tom Brady prior to last season. Assuming the text was real, it showed that Brady was concerned about Brown “demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you.” The message was dated May 10, 2021. You can see it below:

So is Antonio Brown attempting to make Tom Brady look like the bad guy here? Because he comes across as a damn good friend here… pic.twitter.com/8MZwsWFeg4 — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) November 15, 2022

It is unclear what Brown’s motivation was for sharing the text. If he was trying to make Brady look bad, he did not succeed. Brady came across as concerned for Brown and seemed like he wanted to encourage him to surround himself with the right people so he could get his career back on track.

Brown still played for the Bucs in 2021, so whatever issues he was having with Brady at the time may have been temporarily resolved. It was not until he had a falling out with Bruce Arians and stripped off his uniform in the middle of Tampa Bay’s Week 17 game (video here) that his time with the team came to an end.

We doubt Brady has bothered reaching out to Brown this year. The former wide receiver has been blatantly disrespectful toward Brady while Brady goes through a divorce and some issues in his personal life.