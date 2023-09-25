Antonio Brown pitches himself for 1 NFL job

Antonio Brown is pitching himself for one NFL job.

The former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared a photo on X Sunday that showed him wearing a headset. He captioned the photo “Steelers OC to the Rescue.”

Steelers OC to the Rescue……………… pic.twitter.com/LiGSYI4JTS — AB (@AB84) September 24, 2023

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been criticized the last three seasons. He has been particularly embattled after this season’s slow start. Brown has heard that chatter and tried to throw his hat in the ring.

We’d like to think he’s just joking, but you never know with AB.

Also, amazingly we may have found the one candidate who would make Steelers fans actually appreciate having Canada as their offensive coordinator, flaws and all.

Nobody would want Brown associated with their franchise after some of the antics he’s pulled.