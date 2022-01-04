Antonio Brown weighs in on Ben Roethlisberger’s possible retirement

Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field. But Antonio Brown does not necessarily think this will be the end of the road for Big Ben.

Brown, who teamed with Big Ben on the Steelers from 2010-2018, said on Cameo that he is not convinced Roethlisberger is retiring.

BREAKING: @AB84 has a message for Big Ben & Steelers Nation ahead of #MNF pic.twitter.com/tOOEb1A6s2 — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) January 3, 2022

“It’s not over for Ben yet,” Brown said of Roethlisberger. “It may not end like this. … I just don’t see him hanging it up.”

“Big Ben has a lot of football left. And he didn’t say that his career was over. He didn’t say that it was his last game at Heinz Field,” said Brown.

I know what you’re thinking. AB goes from having the biggest meltdown on the football field to playing the role of football prognosticator all in the span of a day. Who can believe and trust him?

Maybe Roethlisberger will want to continue his career. But he could end up in a spot where other teams aren’t too interested in him. Would he settle for a backup role in that case? Probably not. We’re not exactly in agreement with Brown.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports