Friday, July 31, 2020

Antonio Brown won’t appeal 8-game suspension

July 31, 2020
by Grey Papke

Antonio Brown has accepted his 8-game suspension from the NFL and has no plans to appeal.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown has no plans to try to get his suspension reduced or overturned, and could theoretically return for the second half of the season as a result.

As noted, this suspension only covers Brown’s offseason legal issues. A separate investigation into sexual assault allegations against the wide receiver is ongoing, and could cause him to miss more time.

It’s been slightly over a year since Brown essentially demanded the NFL take action against him so he would know where he stood. Now he does, and he can at least think about a theoretical return to the league this season.

