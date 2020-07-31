Antonio Brown won’t appeal 8-game suspension

Antonio Brown has accepted his 8-game suspension from the NFL and has no plans to appeal.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Brown has no plans to try to get his suspension reduced or overturned, and could theoretically return for the second half of the season as a result.

Antonio Brown has accepted his eight-week suspension and isn't expected to appeal, per source. So the soonest he could be back on the field is Week 9 … though again, an additional suspension is possible depending what comes out in a pending civil case. Next hearing Sept. 15. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2020

As noted, this suspension only covers Brown’s offseason legal issues. A separate investigation into sexual assault allegations against the wide receiver is ongoing, and could cause him to miss more time.

It’s been slightly over a year since Brown essentially demanded the NFL take action against him so he would know where he stood. Now he does, and he can at least think about a theoretical return to the league this season.