Antonio Brown demands action from NFL after ‘unacceptable’ handling of his situation

Antonio Brown is demanding action from the NFL as he remains a free agent.

Brown, 32, posted a note on Instagram (that appeared to be written by someone else) that was directed at the NFL. Here is what he said in the note:

“I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!!” he wrote.

Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh last year, got traded to the Raiders where he refused to play over a helmet issue, got released, was picked up by the Patriots, and then released by them after one game. In September, he was accused by two women of sexual assault. In January, he allegedly got physical with a moving truck driver and later was charged with felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He pleaded no contest and received probation, anger management, and community service.

Teams have not signed Brown, likely because they know the wide receiver will be disciplined by the league at some point for his actions. At least a few teams have expressed interest in the wide receiver.

Brown’s demands of the NFL come a few days after he suggested he was going to retire.