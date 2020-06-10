Arch Manning has huge growth spurt before sophomore high school season

There is yet another Manning quarterback coming up through the ranks, and it sounds like the youngster is quickly developing the tools needed to play at a high level like his uncles and grandfather.

Arch Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, son of Cooper, and grandson of Archie Manning, is entering his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the pro-style quarterback grew two inches and gained about 25 pounds from his freshman to his sophomore season.

Thanks to a growth spurt and some diligent work in the weight room, Newman QB Arch Manning has gone from 6-1, 165 pounds to almost 6-3 and 190 this summer, according to Cooper & Archie Manning. He looks primed for a big sophomore season at Newman, assuming there is one in 2020. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 8, 2020

Arch Manning threw 34 touchdown passes and just six interceptions as a 15-year-old freshman, according to MaxPreps. The touchdown passes were the most for any player in the greater New Orleans area.

Archie said last year that he believes his grandson is ahead of where Peyton and Eli were at that age. Naturally, Arch has already generated interest from a number of top college programs, including Ole Miss. He appears to be well on his way to carrying on the family legacy.