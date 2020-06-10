pixel 1
header
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Arch Manning has huge growth spurt before sophomore high school season

June 10, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Peyton Manning

There is yet another Manning quarterback coming up through the ranks, and it sounds like the youngster is quickly developing the tools needed to play at a high level like his uncles and grandfather.

Arch Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, son of Cooper, and grandson of Archie Manning, is entering his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the pro-style quarterback grew two inches and gained about 25 pounds from his freshman to his sophomore season.

Arch Manning threw 34 touchdown passes and just six interceptions as a 15-year-old freshman, according to MaxPreps. The touchdown passes were the most for any player in the greater New Orleans area.

Archie said last year that he believes his grandson is ahead of where Peyton and Eli were at that age. Naturally, Arch has already generated interest from a number of top college programs, including Ole Miss. He appears to be well on his way to carrying on the family legacy.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus