Fans went nuts over 332-pound lineman’s epic 40-yard dash

The Oscar for the most entertaining 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine deservedly goes to Missouri’s Armand Membou.

The 6’4″ offensive lineman recorded a blazing-fast 4.91 run on Sunday, giving him the second-fastest time of any O-lineman in this year’s draft class. Only Georgia center Jared Wilson’s 4.84 was faster. But the 332-pound Membou’s time was arguably more impressive given that he did it while weighing over 20 pounds heavier than Wilson.

Membou’s 40-yard dash also made waves online because the Mizzou alum was heard roaring like a tiger as he rumbled down the line.

Membou got a nice ovation from the sparse crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Fans on X also gave Membou his flowers for being so fleet of foot for his size.

My hs freshman year I was 110 and ran a 5 flat. This dude is 3 times the size I was and running faster. How?! — Kevin Stylus (@kevstyluss) March 2, 2025

That's insane for someone 332 lbs! — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) March 2, 2025

Like a Cybertruck coming off the line — Shamir Wehbe (@Wehbs) March 3, 2025

Membou’s 40-yard time is a friendly reminder of how terrifying it can be to set foot on an NFL field. The league is littered with 300-pound behemoths capable of charging at you faster than most regular-sized humans.

Membou is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s draft, and it’s not hard to see why. The NFL combine database gave Membou a 6.46 prospect grade out of 8.0 and predicted him to develop into a “good starter within two years.”