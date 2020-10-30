Arthur Blank draws attention for velvet red coat

Arthur Blank is known for making his infamous walk down to the field at the end of Atlanta Falcons games. Only this time he didn’t put the kiss of death on his team.

Blank’s Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday night for their second win of the season. The Falcons were able to maintain their lead and lock up a win with the owner present.

Blank received attention for the slick red coat he was wearing on the field.

Arthur Blank for the Hef collection pic.twitter.com/TBwoo2lUNF — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 30, 2020

this man has been through the wringer pic.twitter.com/qJG0tnwuxk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 30, 2020

Even more impressive than Blank’s slick red coat is that he didn’t cost his team a win.

The Falcons have won two of their last three, and Home Depot’s market cap is over $300 billion. What could be better for Blank?