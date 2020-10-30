Arthur Blank draws attention for velvet red coat
Arthur Blank is known for making his infamous walk down to the field at the end of Atlanta Falcons games. Only this time he didn’t put the kiss of death on his team.
Blank’s Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday night for their second win of the season. The Falcons were able to maintain their lead and lock up a win with the owner present.
Blank received attention for the slick red coat he was wearing on the field.
WE ARE ALL ARTHUR BLANK. #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/c5M4EVCnr2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
Arthur Blank for the Hef collection pic.twitter.com/TBwoo2lUNF
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 30, 2020
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 30, 2020
this man has been through the wringer pic.twitter.com/qJG0tnwuxk
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 30, 2020
Need. This. Jacket. pic.twitter.com/P5E8OPY1qu
— Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) October 30, 2020
Even more impressive than Blank’s slick red coat is that he didn’t cost his team a win.
The Falcons have won two of their last three, and Home Depot’s market cap is over $300 billion. What could be better for Blank?