Asante Samuel tells Patriots star he is ‘brainwashed’ by Bill Belichick

Former New England Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel is very bitter about the way his time with the team went, and he can’t seem to accept that anyone would enjoy playing for Bill Belichick.

Earlier this week, Samuel chimed in on the rumors linking Lamar Jackson to the Patriots. He took to Twitter to strongly discourage Jackson from thinking about going to New England, telling the former MVP “you don’t want to play for Belichick.”

Matthew Judon, who has thrived in New England since the Patriots signed him two years ago, took exception to Samuel’s advice. Judon told Samuel to “hush up” and said things are different with the Patriots from when Samuel played for the team 15 years ago.

Hush up. It’s different over here https://t.co/6Tos4TxwqY — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 30, 2023

Samuel was not swayed. He responded by calling Judon “brain washed” and said Judon was admitting the culture in New England used to be poor.

No, it not… you are just a little brain washed right now https://t.co/5jvKF6KihX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

Also, are you admitting it use to be terrible over their and now you think it’s different haha. Wake up and talk! https://t.co/5jvKF6KihX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

Samuel, the father of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., played for the Patriots from 2003-2007. He won two Super Bowls with New England and would have had a third championship and a perfect season if not for a brutal dropped interception.

Those who have followed Samuel since he retired know he has a bone to pick with Belichick. He once claimed that Belichick did not like the way Samuel played the cornerback position but then began teaching the position the same way after Samuel left. Samuel was also critical of the culture in New England after Tom Brady left the team.

Judon has a whopping 28 sacks in two seasons while playing in Belichick’s defense. It is hardly a surprise that he has positive feelings toward the coach.