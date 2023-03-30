Ex-Patriots star has some strong advice for Lamar Jackson

The New England Patriots have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Lamar Jackson, but one player who enjoyed great success under Bill Belichick has some advice for Jackson — don’t do it.

Former Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel took to Twitter on Thursday morning to urge Jackson against playing for Belichick.

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel wrote.

Samuel, the father of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., played for the Patriots from 2003-2007. He won two Super Bowls with New England and would have had a third championship and a perfect season if not for a brutal dropped interception.

Those who have followed Samuel since he retired know he has a bone to pick with Belichick. He once claimed that Belichick did not like the way Samuel played the cornerback position but then began teaching the position the same way after Samuel left. Samuel was also critical of the culture in New England after Tom Brady left the team.

We doubt Jackson would base any decisions on Samuel’s advice. It probably won’t matter anyway, as the Patriots are committed to Mac Jones and highly unlikely to give up draft picks and a massive contract to acquire Jackson.