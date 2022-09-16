Asante Samuel trolls son over dropped interception

The Los Angeles Charges made some crucial mistakes that cost them a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. One of them was a dropped interception from Asante Samuel Jr., and the young cornerback got no sympathy from his own father.

Samuel Jr. botched an easy interception during the third quarter of the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The ball bounced off his hands and he was unable to corral it as he was going to the ground. Officials initially called it an interception but determined upon review that the ground helped Samuel Jr. secure the ball. You can see the video below:

Asante Samuel Jr. was ROBBED!! This is an Interception! Chiefs scored on this drive man#KCvsLAC | #Chargers pic.twitter.com/jTUZ66A6DT — Michael Maclane (@Michael_Maclane) September 16, 2022

Samuel Jr.’s father, former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, did not take aim at the officiating crew. Instead, he trolled his son on Twitter for dropping the easy pick.

If I was his teammate I would whisper in his ear “you just dropped a million dollars” #pick6 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) September 16, 2022

The elder Samuel then mentioned how he dropped several would-be interceptions during his second season. He said he worked with a Nerf ball during the offseason to fix the issue.

I dropped 8-10 interceptions my 2nd year, 4 in one game. I went and got me a nerf ball and got rite. #pick6 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) September 16, 2022

Of course, one of the most memorable plays of Samuel Sr.’s career was a dropped interception. After Samuel Jr. dropped the pick on Thursday, fans immediately brought up how his father had an interception go right through his hands in Super Bowl XLII. If Samuel Sr. secured the ball, the Patriots would have completed a perfect 19-0 season.

All the Asante Samuel family does is drop easy INTs pic.twitter.com/cZ6Ip6KjOw — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) September 16, 2022

Like father, like son.

If not for Samuel’s dropped interception and a brutal play at the goal line, the Chargers probably would have defeated their division rival.