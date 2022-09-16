Look: Chargers TE tried to get subbed out before pick-six

The biggest play in Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs was an interception at the goal line that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Had Chargers tight end Gerald Everett’s request for a substitute been granted, the result may have been different.

Everett was the intended receiver on the pick-six, which came with the game tied 17-17. The veteran looked like he gave up on the play. Replays showed that Everett motioned to be taken off the field before the play, but the Chargers went with the no-huddle offense.

You can see the sequence below:

#Chargers TE Gerald Everett caught back-to-back passes for 7 and 26 yards and was gassed. He motioned to be taken off the field, but the Chargers were going tempo. Next play: Ball once again comes Everett's way. He doesn't show much effort. Pick-6.pic.twitter.com/t6wSOUhwfy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

Everett caught back-to-back passes of 7 yards and 26 yards from Justin Herbert before the interception. It is unclear if he was injured or just needed a breather.

Kansas City went on to win 27-24. The pick-six led to a massive momentum shift and was probably the difference in the game. Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson deserves credit for anticipating the route and jumping in front of the pass, but it sure seemed like Everett was totally out of gas.