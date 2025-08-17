Ashton Jeanty made fans crazy after running over 49ers player

Ashton Jeanty broke out the truck stick on an unfortunate San Francisco 49ers defender on Saturday.

Jeanty rushed 7 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in his Las Vegas Raiders’ 22-19 loss to the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The rookie running back drew attention after trucking a 49ers player on a carry late in the first quarter. Jeanty got the ball on a 2nd-and-7 play and was met by Deommodore Lenoir near the first down line.

Jeanty ran over Lenoir on his way to gaining the first down.

That was a great run and has Raiders fans excited for obvious reasons.

Jeanty was the No. 6 overall pick by the Raiders in April’s draft. He was picked highly after dominating at Boise State. He had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior last season and averaged 7.0 yards per carry. Jeanty is eager to show that his game can translate to the NFL. So far, he’s off to a great start.