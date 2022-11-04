Audio shows Mike Vrabel had great comments about Derrick Henry against Texans

Some great audio of Mike Vrabel from last weekend’s Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been released.

The Titans beat the Texans 17-10 by absolutely pounding the ball on the ground. Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards on 32 carries, while Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on 8 carries. The game marked Henry’s fifth straight 200-yard effort against Houston.

Vrabel made it clear with his audio that the entire gameplan was to feed the ball to Henry.

“They can’t tackle Derrick. OK? They can’t tackle Derrick,” Vrabel was heard saying in one clip.

“We get it into Derrick’s hands, and everybody knows the f—ing play. That’s the most important thing,” Vrabel said in another.

Vrabel continued to praise Henry when handing the running back the game ball after the win.

“The difference between this league and our team is we got Derrick Henry,” Vrabel said.

The Titans’ gameplan of handing the ball off to Henry was even more important considering Ryan Tannehill was out. It was Malik Willis’ first career start, so the rookie’s job was a lot easier as he could lean on the dominant run game. Vrabel did not mess around.