 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 4, 2022

Audio shows Mike Vrabel had great comments about Derrick Henry against Texans

November 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Mike Vrabel on the sidelines

Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Some great audio of Mike Vrabel from last weekend’s Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been released.

The Titans beat the Texans 17-10 by absolutely pounding the ball on the ground. Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards on 32 carries, while Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on 8 carries. The game marked Henry’s fifth straight 200-yard effort against Houston.

Vrabel made it clear with his audio that the entire gameplan was to feed the ball to Henry.

“They can’t tackle Derrick. OK? They can’t tackle Derrick,” Vrabel was heard saying in one clip.

“We get it into Derrick’s hands, and everybody knows the f—ing play. That’s the most important thing,” Vrabel said in another.

Vrabel continued to praise Henry when handing the running back the game ball after the win.

“The difference between this league and our team is we got Derrick Henry,” Vrabel said.

The Titans’ gameplan of handing the ball off to Henry was even more important considering Ryan Tannehill was out. It was Malik Willis’ first career start, so the rookie’s job was a lot easier as he could lean on the dominant run game. Vrabel did not mess around.

Article Tags

Derrick HenryMike Vrabel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus