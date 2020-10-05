Austin Ekeler expected to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with knee injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s injury looks like it could be a serious one.

Ekeler was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his knee buckled while being tackled. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ekeler suffered a hamstring injury and a hyperextended knee, and was on crutches after the game.

Schefter added that Ekeler will undergo an MRI on Monday, but the expectation is that he will miss “multiple weeks.”

Ekeler appeared to be on his way to a breakout season, potentially passing 1,000 rushing yards for the first time. The lead back had 236 rushing yards and a touchdown through three games.

Fortunately, the Chargers have solid depth at running back. Expect Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson to compete for touches until Ekeler returns.