Avery Williamson posts hilarious photo after trade from Jets to Steelers

The New York Jets gave linebacker Avery Williamson the gift of a lifetime on Sunday when they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the veteran could not wait to get out of The Big Apple.

The Steelers agreed to trade a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to New York for Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick. That means the 28-year-old is going from the worst team in the NFL to the best. Williamson shared a hilarious photo on Instagram that showed him in his full Jets uniform hitchhiking out of New York City.

Pittsburgh had a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to improve to 7-0, which makes them the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. The Jets, who were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, are now 0-8 and the only team in football without a win. From a competition standpoint, Williamson basically hit the lottery.

Williamson isn’t the first player who couldn’t wait to get out of New York this season after the Jets traded him. We also heard an awesome story about defensive tackle Steve McLendon after he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.