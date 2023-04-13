Bailey Zappe shares thoughts on potential Patriots QB competition

Bill Belichick has yet to publicly name Mac Jones the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season, which means Bailey Zappe could have a real chance to compete for the job. If that happens, the former Western Kentucky star is ready to embrace the battle.

Speaking with reporters at a youth football clinic on Wednesday, Zappe was asked if he is prepared for a quarterback competition this summer. He indicated that Belichick has told the Patriots the same things privately that the coach has said to the media.

Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA’a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023

“If my opportunity presents itself, like I’ve been saying, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win. That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s Coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”

That is just further evidence that Belichick has given Jones no assurances, at least not yet. Zappe’s response was fairly standard for a backup quarterback, but you would not hear a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback say he is prepared to compete with Patrick Mahomes if the opportunity presents itself.

Belichick was asked last month if Jones will have to compete against Zappe. The way he responded seemed like a clear message to the former Alabama star.

Zappe got some significant playing time for the Patriots last season after Jones and Brian Hoyer suffered injuries early in the year. He appeared in four games and had a passer rating of 100.9. New England’s offense seemed to get a spark from Zappe, and one former Patriot even admitted that the locker room was split between Zappe and Jones.

