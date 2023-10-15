Baker Mayfield suffers apparent injury late in Buccaneers’ loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut down by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and they might have endured another blow late in the defeat.

Mayfield appeared to suffer some sort of injury to his left arm late in Sunday’s 20-6 loss. He was notably not moving it at all as he left the field following the game.

Baker Mayfield walks off the field not moving his left arm pic.twitter.com/wLpgstH5nM — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) October 15, 2023

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Mayfield went to the x-ray room immediately after the game ended.

Something to keep an eye on: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, who appeared to be favoring his left arm as he came off the field, is headed to the x-ray room for further evaluation. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 15, 2023

Mayfield was not great on Sunday, as he was held to 206 yards and threw an interception. However, he has played well enough that he has the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South, and he has clearly won over his teammates.

It is far too soon to know if Mayfield’s injury is serious or might cause him to miss time. If it does, expect to see Kyle Trask get the nod.