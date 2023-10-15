 Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield suffers apparent injury late in Buccaneers’ loss

October 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield in pads and a hat

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut down by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and they might have endured another blow late in the defeat.

Mayfield appeared to suffer some sort of injury to his left arm late in Sunday’s 20-6 loss. He was notably not moving it at all as he left the field following the game.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Mayfield went to the x-ray room immediately after the game ended.

Mayfield was not great on Sunday, as he was held to 206 yards and threw an interception. However, he has played well enough that he has the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South, and he has clearly won over his teammates.

It is far too soon to know if Mayfield’s injury is serious or might cause him to miss time. If it does, expect to see Kyle Trask get the nod.

