Baker Mayfield reaches agreement with Browns on minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have resolved at least one issue with disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns confirmed Wednesday that Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp by mutual decision. The Browns said the decision was “best for both parties,” via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The only real surprise here is that the decision took as long as it did. The Browns open minicamp next Tuesday, and Mayfield, who has demanded a trade, was never likely to attend. The Browns are trying to trade him, and it would have made little sense for them to press on and threaten to fine Mayfield if he did not attend.

Mayfield will be a challenge to trade due to his $18.8 million salary for 2022. Few teams are willing to take on that much of it, which could leave the Browns in a difficult spot if nothing changes anytime soon.