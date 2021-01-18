Baker Mayfield shares what his cardinal sin was in loss to Chiefs

Baker Mayfield made some tremendous throws in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but it is his biggest mistake that he will likely focus on most throughout the offseason.

Mayfield had a pass intercepted by Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu deep in Cleveland territory in the second half. He tried to keep the play alive on 3rd-and-10 and thought he had Jarvis Landry open, but Mathieu knew exactly where the pass was going.

The way Tyrann Mathieu knows exactly where the ball is going @Mathieu_Era @Chiefs #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/7aaMsMYftJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 17, 2021

The interception wasn’t all that costly, as the Chiefs missed a field goal on their ensuing possession. However, Mayfield said after Cleveland’s 22-17 loss that the throw was inexcusable.

#Browns Baker Mayfield said he committed “a cardinal sin” of throwing across his body on Mathieu pick — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 17, 2021

Throwing across your body or off your back foot is almost always a bad idea in the NFL, and Mayfield did both. It’s rare that a quarterback would get away with that against a ball hawk like Mathieu.

The Browns had several opportunities to beat the Chiefs, especially after Patrick Mahomes left the game with a concussion. Their most costly mistake was this brutal fumble at the goal line, but Mayfield made it a point to hold himself accountable.