Here is how Baker Mayfield reacted to the Jadeveon Clowney signing

Baker Mayfield was a pretty happy guy after learning about the big move his Cleveland Browns made on Wednesday.

The Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Mayfield, who turned 26 on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram that the signing was a “nice birthday present.”

Baker Mayfield weighs in on the Jadeveon Clowney signing pic.twitter.com/8W7SBEkwMY — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 14, 2021

You bet it was.

Clowney only had 19 tackles in eight games for Tennessee last season. But he was a much more disruptive force in previous seasons, which he spent mostly with Houston. He also played for Seattle in 2019 and had 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games.

Clowney should be able to benefit from playing on the same line as Myles Garrett, who attracts extra attention from opposing offensive lines.

The Browns went 11-5 last season and made the second round of the playoffs. Adding Clowney should help them improve as they look to have an even better season.