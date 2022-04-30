 Skip to main content
Report: Baker Mayfield to Panthers trade talks heating up

April 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Baker Mayfield’s days as a member of the Cleveland Browns may soon be ending.

Though Mayfield remained with the Browns through the first round of the NFL Draft, trade talks involving him reportedly are heating up.

Kimberley Martin reported on Friday that the Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield is heating up. She says that Mayfield could end up Carolina by the end of the weekend.

Panthers reporter Joe Person added that Carolina likely wants Cleveland to pick up a good chunk of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2022.

The Panthers have been linked to Mayfield more consistently than any other team recently.

Carolina has Sam Darnold and PJ Walker on their depth chart at quarterback. Mayfield would likely win that starting job, but would he be a long-term answer for Carolina? Probably not.

