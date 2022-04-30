Report: Baker Mayfield to Panthers trade talks heating up

Baker Mayfield’s days as a member of the Cleveland Browns may soon be ending.

Though Mayfield remained with the Browns through the first round of the NFL Draft, trade talks involving him reportedly are heating up.

Kimberley Martin reported on Friday that the Panthers’ pursuit of Mayfield is heating up. She says that Mayfield could end up Carolina by the end of the weekend.

In NFL QB news: The #Panthers’ pursuit of Baker Mayfield continues to heat up … The #Browns quarterback *COULD* end up in CAR by tonight or this weekend… — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 30, 2022

Panthers reporter Joe Person added that Carolina likely wants Cleveland to pick up a good chunk of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary for 2022.

Panthers and Browns in talks about Baker Mayfield, per source and as @ByKimberleyA said. David Tepper big on value and Panthers are going to want Browns to pick up a good chunk of Mayfield's $18.8M. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 30, 2022

The Panthers have been linked to Mayfield more consistently than any other team recently.

Carolina has Sam Darnold and PJ Walker on their depth chart at quarterback. Mayfield would likely win that starting job, but would he be a long-term answer for Carolina? Probably not.