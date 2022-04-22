Report: NFC team ‘very much in the mix’ for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are still exploring potential trades for Baker Mayfield, and multiple teams are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation. One of them is the Seattle Seahawks.

One personnel executive for an NFL team told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that the Seahawks are “very much in the mix” for Mayfield. The exec says Seattle and several other teams have had conversations with the Browns about Mayfield leading up to the NFL Draft.

Mayfield obviously wants to start somewhere, which is one factor that limits his market. The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They would probably prefer an upgrade over Lock. The question is whether they consider Mayfield to be one.

Mayfield has been inconsistent in his first four NFL seasons. He threw for just 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, though he played through numerous injuries.

If the Browns do trade Mayfield, they will likely have to eat some of his $18 million salary or include draft pick compensation in the deal. Should they decide to cut him, we know one other team that would reportedly love to sign him.