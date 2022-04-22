 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 22, 2022

Report: NFC team ‘very much in the mix’ for Baker Mayfield

April 22, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Baker Mayfield in a hat

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are still exploring potential trades for Baker Mayfield, and multiple teams are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation. One of them is the Seattle Seahawks.

One personnel executive for an NFL team told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that the Seahawks are “very much in the mix” for Mayfield. The exec says Seattle and several other teams have had conversations with the Browns about Mayfield leading up to the NFL Draft.

Mayfield obviously wants to start somewhere, which is one factor that limits his market. The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They would probably prefer an upgrade over Lock. The question is whether they consider Mayfield to be one.

Mayfield has been inconsistent in his first four NFL seasons. He threw for just 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, though he played through numerous injuries.

If the Browns do trade Mayfield, they will likely have to eat some of his $18 million salary or include draft pick compensation in the deal. Should they decide to cut him, we know one other team that would reportedly love to sign him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus