Baker Mayfield explains his quieter offseason strategy

Baker Mayfield established a reputation for his outspoken brashness and confidence during his first two years in the NFL, but he’s taking a very different approach ahead of his third season in the league.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback said he’s aiming to get back to fundamentals by being a bit quieter this season and letting his play do the talking.

“Right now, it’s moving in silence, which is fine with me,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “That’s how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

A source told Trotter that Mayfield has turned down multiple interviews over the offseason. This was the first he has agreed to since the end of the season, with Mayfield saying there’s simply “no need to be talking about it.”

Mayfield’s new strategy seemed to start last season, when he admitted that he had to do a better job tuning out his critics. That came on the heels of a majorly disappointing season for both Mayfield and the Browns. The quarterback threw 21 interceptions to 22 touchdowns, and the team crashed to 6-10 amid high expectations. Perhaps a refocused, more determined, and quieter Mayfield is what the Browns need to get on track.