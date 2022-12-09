Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams 2 days after signing

How much practice time does Baker Mayfield need before being able to step onto the field with the Los Angeles Rams? Maybe not too much.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. They were set to host the Las Vegas Raiders, and reporter Steve Wyche said that Mayfield could see some snaps.

Have spoken to a few folks here at SoFi Stadium who have led me to believe that newly acquired Rams QB Baker Mayfield will see game action at some point tonight. Nothing definitive yet but indications are just two days with the Rams and he could get some snaps. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 8, 2022

Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook.

The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury; and the Rams know that Bryce Perkins is extremely limited.

Mayfield might see action despite having just a few practices with his new team.