 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 8, 2022

Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams 2 days after signing

December 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Baker Mayfield with a hat on

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) exits the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How much practice time does Baker Mayfield need before being able to step onto the field with the Los Angeles Rams? Maybe not too much.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. They were set to host the Las Vegas Raiders, and reporter Steve Wyche said that Mayfield could see some snaps.

Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook.

The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury; and the Rams know that Bryce Perkins is extremely limited.

Mayfield might see action despite having just a few practices with his new team.

Article Tags

Baker MayfieldLos Angeles Rams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus