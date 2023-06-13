Baker Mayfield had savage greeting for Rodrigo Blankenship

Baker Mayfield is hoping that Rodrigo Blankenship will prove to be a valuable addition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that doesn’t mean Mayfield has gotten over some negative history between them.

Blankenship was invited by the Bucs to participate in the team’s minicamp this week on a tryout basis. He was on the field near the end zone during practice on Tuesday, and Mayfield came running by.

The Bucs quarterback stopped to shake Blankenship’s hand and was sure to remind Rodrigo of their history.

“I still don’t like you,” Mayfield said in a joking manner.

Rodrigo Blankenship with a warm welcome on his first day with the Bucs. Baker Mayfield says, "I still don't like you." Blankenship's Georgia Bulldogs beat Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal.

What’s the background? Blankenship’s Georgia Bulldogs beat Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in the 2018 Rose Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal game. Georgia went on to lose to Alabama in the championship, but Mayfield hasn’t forgotten the defeat Blankenship’s squad handed the Sooners.

While Mayfield is looking to resurrect his career with the Bucs, Blankenship is hoping to earn a chance to beat out Chase McLaughlin for the team’s kicker job.

Blankenship has made 83.9 percent of his field goal attempts since being signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.