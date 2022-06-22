 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 22, 2022

Baker Mayfield reportedly still has interest from NFC team

June 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield smiles

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Few teams appear very interested in making the move for Baker Mayfield, but one notable NFC franchise is apparently still keeping an eye on the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks still have a “high level of interest” in Mayfield and would even be open to a possible contract extension, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the Seahawks are still in the process of collecting information on Mayfield, and no deal appears close.

The Seahawks had been linked to Mayfield before the draft, but things had largely gone quiet since then. Part of the issue is his contract, which is turning off one other potentially interested team.

Unless you include Drew Lock, the Seahawks do not really have a long-term answer at quarterback. Whether they move for Mayfield may depend on whether the organization believes he could ultimately be that answer.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus