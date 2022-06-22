Baker Mayfield reportedly still has interest from NFC team

Few teams appear very interested in making the move for Baker Mayfield, but one notable NFC franchise is apparently still keeping an eye on the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks still have a “high level of interest” in Mayfield and would even be open to a possible contract extension, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the Seahawks are still in the process of collecting information on Mayfield, and no deal appears close.

I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 22, 2022

The Seahawks had been linked to Mayfield before the draft, but things had largely gone quiet since then. Part of the issue is his contract, which is turning off one other potentially interested team.

Unless you include Drew Lock, the Seahawks do not really have a long-term answer at quarterback. Whether they move for Mayfield may depend on whether the organization believes he could ultimately be that answer.