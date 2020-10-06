Baker Mayfield shares ‘Horns Down’ message ahead of Texas-Oklahoma

It has been nearly three years since Baker Mayfield last played a game at Oklahoma, but the star quarterback wants to make it clear that he still has no love for the Sooners’ most hated rival.

With Oklahoma and Texas set to meet on Saturday in the annual “Red River Showdown,” Mayfield took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in his Cleveland Browns uniform flashing the “Horns Down” hand gesture.

“Orange on me but it ain’t burnt… horns down forever. You know what week it is,” Mayfield wrote.

Mayfield loved playing the role of villain at Oklahoma, so it’s no surprise he is sticking with it. He taunted a Texas signee a couple years back and even taught a bunch of kids to flash the “Horns Down” symbol at his football camp.

We know how Mayfield feels about the rule that bans players from flashing the “Horns Down,” so this is just another way he can keep the tradition alive.