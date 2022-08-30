Baker Mayfield had vulgar comment about facing Browns in Week 1

Baker Mayfield is undoubtedly fired up for his upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, and one particular remark he made about the showdown indicates he is dripping with confidence as well.

Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund was a guest on an episode of the “Around the NFL” podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal that was posted on Monday night. During her appearance, she recalled a funny exchange she had with Mayfield following the Carolina Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over the Bills on Friday night. Frelund said she told Mayfield to “kick some butt” in Week 1, and the former first overall pick had a great reaction.

“I was like, ‘Kick some butt.’ I didn’t say that word,” Frelund recalled, as transcribed by Ellis L. Williams of the Charlotte Observer. “… Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I like cannot wait. And he uses some expletives. … He’s like, ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.'”

Mayfield did not actually say “bleep,” of course. When Hanzus pressed Frelund for the real quote, she admitted that Mayfield really said, “I’m gonna f— them up.”

Freelund took to Twitter on Tuesday to downplay Mayfield’s quote after seeing that it went viral.

Oh boy, this is silly. Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation… #browns — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) August 30, 2022

There is a big difference between saying something like that during a press conference versus a friendly conversation. Still, the Browns will almost certainly use it as bulletin-board material.

Anyone in Mayfield’s position would be itching to face their former team. He gets to do so at home in his first ever regular season game with his new team. Of course he wants to bury the Browns.