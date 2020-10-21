Baker Mayfield’s wife defends quarterback with Instagram post

Baker Mayfield’s wife defended her husband via an Instagram Story post.

Someone posted a photo on Instagram of the Cleveland Browns quarterback with his head down. The caption for the photo said “4 head coaches in 3 years, took over a 1-31 football team, and has the most wins at First Energy Stadium of any QB since 1999 in only 3 years. That’s my quarterback.”

Mayfield’s wife Emily posted that picture and added her own commentary.

Baker Mayfield's wife hits back at Browns fans on Instagram pic.twitter.com/BvYBZJS55N — Colorado Betting Boys (@COBettingBoys) October 20, 2020

“He’s not in an easy position,” she wrote. “And he’s grinding for this city. It takes time. Don’t send me some stupid s—.”

That’s maybe not something she needs to be posting, but she’s not wrong. Mayfield is in his third season as the Browns’ quarterback. The team got off to a 4-1 start this year but lost badly last weekend to Pittsburgh. Mayfield was playing hurt and even got benched to heal up during the blowout.

Mayfield regressed last year and needs to play better, but he is better than what the team has had recently. And yes, they need to be patient with him and the team.

Emily expressing her feelings publicly is nothing new.