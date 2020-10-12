Baker Mayfield undergoes X-rays for rib injury after Justin Houston hit

Baker Mayfield underwent X-rays on Sunday for a rib injury he suffered after a hit from Justin Houston.

Mayfield threw an interception on a 3rd-and-3 play in Indianapolis territory during the fourth quarter of his Cleveland Browns’ 32-23 win over the Colts on Sunday. The Browns quarterback was brought down hard by Houston, who landed on him.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield would be getting X-rays for his ribs.

Mayfield went 21/37 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and had two interceptions in the win. Cleveland is now 4-1 on the season.

Mayfield’s status is something to watch. Case Keenum is the Browns’ backup quarterback in case Mayfield needs to miss any time, though it doesn’t sound like the Cleveland starter plans to miss any action.