Thursday, January 13, 2022

Bart Scott has wild suggestion for Josh Allen to deal with cold weather

January 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Bart Scott on ESPN

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, and Josh Allen admits that will present one specific challenge for him. Bart Scott has a suggestion that he insists will help.

Allen revealed this week that he has poor circulation, which can cause issues with his feet during cold-weather games. He said keeping his feet dry and warm will be a priority on Saturday night. During ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Thursday, Scott told Allen he needs to pop some Viagra before kickoff.

Scott said he and a lot of his former teammates took Viagra before cold-weather games because it “opens up the blood vessels.” Taking the little blue pill before a game might cause some other problematic side effects, but we don’t need to get into all of that.

Allen struggled during the Bills’ 14-10 loss to the Patriots in Buffalo on Dec. 6. There were windy conditions that night that led to some truly incredible plays. Allen then torched the Pats at New England three weeks later with 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 33-21 win.

It’s hard to say how desperate Allen is to keep his feet warm, but perhaps he will take Scott’s advice.

